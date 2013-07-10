CHART OF THE DAY: Which Types Of App Store Games Get The Most Love From Apple

Mobile developer Dave Addey did a thorough analysis of Apple’s App Store to figure out what kind of apps get featured in the store.



He found that games get featured more often than any other category. 50% of the apps featured are games, though only ~17% of all apps in the store are games.

He broke that down further to see which sorts of games are most featured.

In this chart, the red bars represent paid apps and green apps are free apps. As you can see, paid action, adventure, and arcade games are the games featured most often.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.