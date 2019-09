Microsoft spent more on advertising in the U.S than any other tech company last year, according to AdAge’s data. Surprisingly, the second biggest ad spender was Google thanks to the fact that it now owns Motorola.



Microsoft and Google both spent just over $1 billion on ads. Amazon spent $773 million, and Apple spent $632 million.

