CHART OF THE DAY: Where The Money Is Going In The Media Business

The Pew Research centre put out its annual State of the Media report. In it, we can see where the economic growth in media platforms is coming from.



Digital revenues were up 16.6 per cent in 2012 on a year over year basis. This isn’t as strong as the annual growth in 2011, but it crushes all other platforms. Below, we charted out this year’s growth in red, and in light grey you can see how each platform did in years past.

The growing platforms are online and cable. The shrinking platforms are magazines and newspapers.

For more on what this means, head over to Pew.

