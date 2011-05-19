CHART OF THE DAY: Where LinkedIn's Revenue Comes From

Jay Yarow, Kamelia Angelova
LinkedIn is ready to hit the public markets tomorrow, raising $274 million.

So, what exactly is LinkedIn’s business?

Last year it generated $243 million in revenue through the first nine months of the year from three categories: recruiting, advertising, and subscriptions. The bulk of the revenue comes from recruiting, or in LinkedIn’s phrasing, “hiring solutions.”

chart of the day, linkedin revenue, may 2011

