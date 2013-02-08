CHART OF THE DAY: Where LinkedIn's Money Comes From

LinkedIn just delivered another strong earnings performance. This chart provides a break down of where its revenue comes from.



It’s split between Talent Solutions, which are tools for corporate recruiters, Marketing Solutions, which is advertising and job listings, and Premium subscriptions, which are sold to salespeople and job seekers to make connections.

And, it almost goes without saying, but take a look at the growth…

Photo: Kamelia Angelova /Business Insider

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.