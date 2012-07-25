CHART OF THE DAY: Where Apple's Revenue Comes From

Apple’s reported a revenue of $35 billion for the third quarter of 2012, which fell short of Wall Street’s expectations of $37.1 billion.



The iPhone continues to be the leading revenue driver for the company, but it no longer makes up the majority of Apple’s revenue.

The iPhone accounted for 46% of Apple’s revenue in the third quarter, down from 58% in the second quarter, though still impressive when you consider that the phone has only been around for five years.

Apple’s iPhone sales declined quarter-over-quarter, and the average selling price of each iPhone dropped as well, from $647 per unit in the second quarter to $624 per unit in the third quarter.

On the other hand, the iPad accounted for a greater share of Apple’s revenue in the last quarter, increasing from 17% in the second quarter to 26% in the third quarter of 2012.

