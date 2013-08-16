CHART OF THE DAY: When Will People Actually Use Android Tablets?

Apple CEO Tim Cook likes to make fun of Android tablets.

He says that despite all the Android-based tablets that are flooding the market, services that measure web-usage show no one is really using Android tablets.

On the company’s most recent earnings call, Cook said the latest data shows the iPad has 84% of web browser usage in North America.

He added, “I don’t know what [Android tablets] are being used for because that’s a pretty, the basic function is web browser.”

In the past he’s said, “I don’t know what these other tablets are doing. They must be in warehouses, or on store shelves, or maybe in somebody’s bottom drawer!”

It’s a funny line, and it’s an interesting point. Android reportedly has 63% of the tablet market, but only 16% of the web traffic. What gives? And will it last?

Sameer Singh took a look at the state of web usage for Android around the world. He used Statcounter, which tracks 3 million websites. He found that the iPad is dominating Android around the world.

He wanted to see if Android tablets are just off to a slow start. He compared web traffic share on Android tablets 18 months after the iPad launched to web traffic on Android smartphones 18 months after the iPhone launched.

With the exception of Asia, Android tablets are lagging behind Android smartphones in terms of share. We don’t know what this means for the future, but it looks like Android isn’t getting a massive traffic spike in tablets like it did with smartphones.

