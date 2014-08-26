CHART OF THE DAY: WhatsApp Keeps Growing, And It Shows No Signs Of Slowing Down

A year ago, WhatsApp only had half the users it has now. According to company data that was charted for us by Statista, the cross-platform instant messaging service has been on a tear, picking up an average of 25 million new active users each month.

Users were initially worried when Facebook acquired WhatsApp in mid-february for a whopping $US19 billion — split between cash, shares and stock options — but in the last six months, WhatsApp has gained nearly as many users as it did in the last six months of 2013. In other words, mobile messaging is still as strong as it ever was.

