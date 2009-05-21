CHART OF THE DAY: What Will Replace The Lost Housing Jobs?

The housing bubble made everyone feel wealthier, and it was also a great engine for jobs. As housing starts bee-line towards zero, jobs in the construction industry are rapidly evaporating. So if you’re in the camp that thinks the economy will rebound soon, tell us this: what industry is out there that will re-hire all the millions of lost real estate jobs?



