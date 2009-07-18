CHART OF THE DAY: What Phones Do People Dump For iPhone?

What phones are Apple’s iPhone buyers throwing away? A lot of Motorola RAZRs.



Some 29.4% of iPhone 3G buyers were upgrading from Motorola devices, according to Nielsen’s Q2 2009 Mobile Insights Survey. About 11% of iPhone 3G buyers were ditching Samsung phones, and 9% were getting rid of RIM BlackBerry devices. About 9% were upgrading from older iPhones.

Not surprisingly, the list is fairly proportional to what other phone makers’ U.S. market shares looked like 2 years ago, the last time many iPhone 3G buyers got new phones.

