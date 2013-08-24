CHART OF THE DAY: What Microsoft Employees Thought Of Steve Ballmer

Microsoft CEO Steve Ballmer stunned the world this morning when he announced plans to retire. Glassdoor, which tracks what employees think about their companies, passed along this chart showing Ballmer’s approval rating through the years.

It’s actually relatively high. The low point was in 2011 when it looked like Microsoft had no plan for fighting back against the iPhone, iPad, and Android. The company’s subsequent attacks may not have slowed the rise of those products, but it seems like Microsoft employees at least feel better about Ballmer and his plan.

