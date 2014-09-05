CHART OF THE DAY: What Makes People Worry About Their Privacy Online

Despite the recent leak of various celebrities’ nude photos that has dominated the news cycle for much of the week, people care about online privacy, but simply choose to do nothing about it. But when they really care about online privacy, however, it’s usually about one or two things: Online banking and online shopping.

According to Harris Poll survey data published by WP Engine and charted for us by Statista, 71% of 2,100 American adults said they were concerned about their online security while banking over the web. After that, 57% of respondents said they were concerned about their security while shopping online. A minority of survey respondents said they were worried about photos of themselves online, or their privacy while browsing social media, or while browsing pornography, or checking out old ex flames.

