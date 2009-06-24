CHART OF THE DAY: You Call This A Housing Rebound?

Joe Weisenthal, Kamelia Angelova
This morning, the NAR announced that monthly home sales ticked up in May. And it noted that increased affordability and the first-time buyer tax credit were beginning to work. We just thought we’d put the bounce in a little perspective.

