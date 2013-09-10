CHART OF THE DAY: What Happens To Apple's Stock After It Announces A New IPhone

Here’s a fun chart, via Philip Elmer DeWitt of Fortune, looking at how Apple’s stock trades before and after the announcement of a new iPhone.

Only twice has the stock dropped in the six months following a new iPhone launch — In 2008, when the economy fell apart, and Apple coincidentally released the iPhone 3G, and in 2012 when it released the iPhone 5.

What does it mean for tomorrow? We have no idea! Past performance does not guarantee future results. Still, fun to look at it.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.