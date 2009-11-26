CHART OF THE DAY: U.S. Weekly Jobless Claims The Lowest Since September 2008

The Department of labour reported today that initial jobless claims for the week ending November 21st fell 35,000 on a seasonally-adjusted basis from the previous week.



They rose 68,080 on an not-seasonally-adjusted basis, but this basically means that jobless claims rose less than normal for this time of year. Seasonal adjustments are widely used to spot overall unemployment trends since the employment market is indeed seasonal.

As shown below, at 466,000, this most recent seasonally-adjusted claims number represents the best data point we’ve had since the week of September 13, 2008.

Regardless of the potential for static in the weekly numbers, or errors due to seasonal adjustments, it’s now pretty clear that the overall rate of new jobless claims has indeed slowed substantially.

