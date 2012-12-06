CHART OF THE DAY: Pretty Soon We'll Spend More Time With Smartphones Than TVs

Jay Yarow
Cool chart from mobile analytics firm, Flurry. It says people are spending 127 minutes per day with their smartphones, up from 66 minutes per day in 2010. This means we spend more time with mobile phones and apps than we do on the web. This time spent is rapidly approaching the time we spend watching TV.

chart of the day, time spent on web vs mobile apps vs tv consumption, december 2012

