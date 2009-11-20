CHART OF THE DAY: The Journal Has The Richest Readership Among Print Pubs

The Wall Street Journal has the wealthiest readership among print readers according to a new survey from Mediamark Research & Intelligence, by way of BtoB Online.



This is why Rupert Murdoch is trying to build stronger pay walls around his sites. He wants to protect his premium readership so he can keep charging high ad rates.

