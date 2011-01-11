CHART OF THE DAY: What Shares Of Wal-Mart Say About The Dual-Track Recovery

The below chart compares shares of Wal-Mart with the consumer discretionary ETF, and as you can see it’s reversed sharply since the worst of the recession, when discretionary spending collapsed, and everyone bid up Wal-Mart as a defensive play.



Now the ratio is near historical lows.

This makes perfect sense for the type of recovery we’re seeing: Those at the high end have jobs, and are spending as much as ever. Those at the low end, who were Wal-Mart’s bread and butter have lost the most jobs.

But there are two scenarios where this ratio could turnaround.

The first is the bad scenario: If the US economy dipped again, then discretionaries would hit an air-pocket, and Wal-Mart would return to favour as a defensive play.

In good scenario, job growth comes back to the lower-rungs of the work force, again Wal-Mart benefits.

Only in the status quo: ongoing strength for the high end and continued weakness for the low end of the workforce, with no real change in either, would this ratio not revert.

