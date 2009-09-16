CHART OF THE DAY: Fear Disappears From The Market

More evidence that investors have gotten very complacent in this market. Not only does the market continue to rally, but the VIX, sometimes called the fear index, is at the lows of the year. There was a brief spike before September, but since then it’s collapsed.
