Blogging platform Tumblr is very popular. According to Comcore, it had almost 100 million worldwide visitors in December. What’s particularly impressive about that huge number is that Tumblr only has 145 employees. That means it has nearly 700,000 visitors per employee. That’s way more than Facebook, Google, or Yahoo.



It’s an incredibly lean company.

That should change some in 2013, as Tumblr hires up in order to build ad products and a sales force to pitch them.

Photo: comScore

