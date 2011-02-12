CHART OF THE DAY: A Break Down Of The $2 Billion Virtual Goods Industry

In Mary Meeker’s latest huge presentation on the future of technology, she includes a slide projecting the virtual goods industry to total $2 billion in the US for 2011.



In case you’re wondering how the $2 billion market breaks down, she helpfully included another slide breaking down the industry. As you can see, in-game currency is the most popular way to spend real dollars on fake goods, with maps/levels the least popular.

Click here to see the rest of her presentation which is loaded with interesting charts like this.

Follow the Chart Of The Day on Twitter: @chartoftheday

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.