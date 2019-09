Instagram’s decision to add video may have snuffed out Vine. At least, temporarily.



According to data from Topsy, which tracks Twitter sharing, Vine video sharing has collapsed on Twitter.

As Matt McGee at Marketing Land notes, since Instagram added video there’s been a 70% drop in Vine video shares on Twitter.

