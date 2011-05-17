CHART OF THE DAY: Here's What Google And AOL Are Good At And The Rest Of The Industry Stinks At

While there’s not a lot to brag about for AOL, here’s one thing it has done incredibly well. It has the second most video views across the web, according to data from comScore.



Considering how small its overall audience is compared to the rest of the web, it’s an impressive feat.

In this chart we take a look at how many unique video views are garnered in relation to the amount of unique visitors to a site. As you can see AOL is getting more of its visitors to look at video than anyone other than Google, which has YouTube.

