CHART OF THE DAY: 20% Of Online Video Viewers Give Up After 10 Seconds

Online videos lose 20% of their viewers after just 10 seconds, according to data from Visible Measures.



Matt Cutler from Visible Measures writes, “if your online video campaign has 10 million viewers, 2 million of them saw less than 10 seconds of it. Ouch.”

Visible Measures looked at 40 million different videos which have over 7 billion views to produce the chart the below. All videos were less than 5 minutes long.

Follow the Chart Of The Day on Twitter: @chartoftheday

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.