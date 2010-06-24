CHART OF THE DAY: Hugo Chavez Defeats American Capitalism

Huge Chavez positions himself as American capitalism’s arch-nemesis, and few imagine him a friend of business.



He’s expropriated companies from the private sector and many Venezuelan industries have been run into the ground under his watch. Sometimes Venezuela can barely keep the lights on, and yes, much of Chavez’s ‘Bolivarian Revolution’ looks suspiciously like a dictator’s simple grab for absolute power.

Which makes it even sadder how Venezuelan stocks have blown away the S&P 500 over the last five years, as shown by the chart below. In fact, Venezuelan stocks have beaten the S&P 500 on a 3-year, 1-year, and 6-month time horizon as well.

