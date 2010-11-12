CHART OF THE DAY: This Is The Purchasing Trend That Screams American Revival

If you believe in the American revival, and Deutsche Bank certainly does, than the stat they’ve handpicked as a signal of future growth will make perfect sense to you.



Nothing screams U.S. recovery more than an increase in auto sales, according to Deutsche Bank. Their analysts say the November sales beat of 12.3 million over 11.8 million expected suggests November retail sales should beat estimates.

And that explains only part of the bank’s belief we’re in the midst of a massive consumer recovery.

