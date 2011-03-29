CHART OF THE DAY: How VCU And Butler Busted Everybody's Bracket

The NCAA men’s basketball tournament now has its Final Four set. And with no 1- or 2-seeds still alive, most fans are left with brackets that are in shambles.



In ESPN.com’s “Tournament Challenge,” more than 5.9 brackets were entered. Of those, only two picked the Final Four correctly and only 1,093 brackets picked three of the final four teams. Just 192 brackets picked VCU and Butler to meet in the national semi-finals. And of the remaining teams in the tournament, only 6.6 per cent of the brackets picked one of these teams to win it all.

ESPN.com’s so-called experts were not among the successful brackets. Of the 12 “experts” to pick a Final Four, 10 did not have a single correct team in the Final Four. The other two brackets had just a single team among those remaining (Connecticut).

Here is a breakdown of the how many entrants in the “Tournament Challenge” picked the remaining teams to reach the Final Four and to win it all…

All data via ESPN.com

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.