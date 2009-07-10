CHART OF THE DAY: VCs Are Very, Very Worried About Exits

Nicholas Carlson, Kamelia Angelova
Liquidity flowing into venture-backed companies fell 57% from Q2 2008 to Q2 2009, from $6.48 billion to $2.8 billion, according to Dow Jones Venture Source.

That’s the lowest quarterly amount since 1999, and according to a Polachi Inc. survey of 138 venture capitalists, it has the early investing class very, very worried about “exit markets — when will they return?”

