CHART OF THE DAY: The VC-Backed IPO Is Back, Baby!

More venture-backed companies have had IPOs this year than there were in the last two years combined.



That’s a great news for startups hoping to build lasting companies and the venture capitalists that are investing in them.

The bad news is that the market has not been kind to these newly public companies. Scott Austin at the WSJ notes that only six of this year’s venture backed IPOs are above their first day of trading.

