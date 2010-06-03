CHART OF THE DAY: This Canadian Real Estate Region Is Going Completely Nuts

Canadian real estate prices have been rising across the board, but some regions are going wild. The chart below comes from the Real Estate Board of Vancouver. Check out the price trend for single detached houses, the top line in red. Some houses appear to have almost tripled in value since 2000.



Let’s hope for a soft landing, there’s no way this trend can last.

