CHART OF THE DAY: NFL Owners Concerned About Franchise Values

The NFL is on the verge of a lockout as the owners and players negotiate a new Collective Bargaining Agreement (CBA). The previous deal was first ratified in 1993 and then extended in 1998 and again in 2006 before the owners opted out prior to the 2010 season.



Since 1998, the value of the average NFL franchise (according to Forbes.com) has risen 290.8% from $279 million to $1.022 billion. However, since the most recent extension (2006) team values have only risen by 13.9% ($125M). And total team values are actually down more than $500 million (1.7%) in the last two years.

In the last four years, only two franchises have averaged at least 8.0 per cent growth per year, the Cowboys (53.9%, see below) and the Giants (32.8%). 20-three teams have averaged less than four per cent growth during that time period. And three teams (Jaguars, Lions, Rams) have actually lost value since 2006.

Certainly, how the owners and players divide the $9 billion revenue pie is important. But even more important than just the extra cash, the owners may be more concerned with the value of their franchises. And right now, franchise values are falling.

Here is a look at how NFL team values have changed since 2008, with the league average compared to the NFL’s most valuable (Cowboys) and least valuable (Jaguars) franchises.

All data via Forbes.com

