CHART OF THE DAY: Home Vacancies Still At All-Time Highs

Joe Weisenthal, Jay Yarow
Some signs of housing market health are improving, but here’s an ugly stat courtesy of Whitney Tilson’s T2 Partners: Home vacancies are still at all-time highs. With yet more foreclosures coming, it’s no wonder they’re just tearing down houses in some places.

