CHART OF THE DAY: Home Vacancies Still At All-Time Highs

Some signs of housing market health are improving, but here’s an ugly stat courtesy of Whitney Tilson’s T2 Partners: Home vacancies are still at all-time highs. With yet more foreclosures coming, it’s no wonder they’re just tearing down houses in some places.
Get This Delivered To Your Inbox
You can get this dropped in your inbox every afternoon as The Chart Of The Day. It’s a simple. It’s convenient. It’s free. All we need is your email address (though we’d love your name and state, too, if you’re willing to share it). Sign up below!
First Name
Last Name
State
Business Insider Emails & Alerts
Site highlights each day to your inbox.
Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.