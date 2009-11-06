CHART OF THE DAY: U.S. Virtual Goods Revenue Ready To Explode

MySpace should be looking at a social gaming company to get its users re-engaged with the site, says Jeff Greenfield at Pali Research. There’s another, more lucrative, reason MySpace should consider it.



The virtual goods market in the U.S. is ready to take off. Right now, the U.S. only has 28% of the total market. By 2013, the U.S. will make up 41% of the market with $2.5 billion in sales, according to research from Piper Jaffray.

We’re bullish on this market too, but there is room for scepticism now that social games industry leader Zynga admitted too much of its revenues come from lead-generation scams.

Follow the Chart Of The Day on Twitter: www.twitter.com/chartoftheday

Get This Delivered To Your Inbox

You can get this dropped in your inbox every afternoon as The Chart Of The Day. It’s a simple. It’s convenient. It’s free. All we need is your email address (though we’d love your name and state, too, if you’re willing to share it). Sign up below!

Email

First Name

Last Name

State

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.