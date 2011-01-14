CHART OF THE DAY: Venture Capital Fund Raising At A Seven Year Low

Want to get the Chart Of The Day a day earlier? Sign up for our Chart of the Day email.



Venture capital funds are at a seven year low, according to data from Dow Jones.

The problem? Limited partners, the people that put money into venture capital firms, are “still haunted by the industry’s lackluster returns over the last decade,” says Dow Jones.

Follow the Chart Of The Day on Twitter: @chartoftheday

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.