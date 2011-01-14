CHART OF THE DAY: Venture Capital Fund Raising At A Seven Year Low

Jay Yarow, Kamelia Angelova
Venture capital funds are at a seven year low, according to data from Dow Jones.

The problem? Limited partners, the people that put money into venture capital firms, are “still haunted by the industry’s lackluster returns over the last decade,” says Dow Jones.

chart of the day, capital raised by vc funds, jan 2011

