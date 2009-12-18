CHART OF THE DAY: iPhone Blows Past Windows Mobile

Apple’s U.S. iPhone user base blew past Windows Mobile for the first time in October and it’s bearing down on Research In Motion, according to data from comScore, via FierceDeveloper. ComScore conducts monthly surveys and the data below is based on a three month average.



Not only does this chart illustrate Apple’s growth, which is well known, but it also shows RIM’s continued growth with the BlackBerry. There is an obvious benefit to selling your device at all four major U.S. carriers, as RIM does, and we expect Apple to increase its carrier relationships next year.

The data also provides some justification for Google’s forthcoming phone. After a year of letting its partners promote and develop Android phones, it’s still far behind the competition. Maybe something Google designs and sells itself will be better. (Though, to be fair, Google just got on two more major carriers with Verizon and Sprint, so this chart could look much different in the next six months.)

Follow the Chart Of The Day on Twitter: www.twitter.com/chartoftheday

Get This Delivered To Your Inbox

You can get this dropped in your inbox every afternoon as The Chart Of The Day. It’s a simple. It’s convenient. It’s free. All we need is your email address (though we’d love your name and state, too, if you’re willing to share it). Sign up below!

Email State First Name Last Name

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.