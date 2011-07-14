CHART OF THE DAY: This Is What Microsoft Is Getting For Its Big Bing Investment

After spending billions of dollars over the last two years fighting Google with Bing, what does Microsoft have to show for it?



Not much from a marketshare perspective. The latest comScore data shows Bing’s share is at 14.4%, and it’s not exactly growing like a weed.

If you’re looking for something positive in here from Microsoft’s perspective, it’s that Google’s share has been stalled at 65% in the U.S.

