CHART OF THE DAY: iPad Killed The Netbook Star

The netbook market just hit the wall — no doubt, thanks in part to pent-up demand and early sales for Apple’s iPad tablet.



Growth in the netbook market has collapsed from an astounding 641% year-over-year growth rate in July ’09 to just 5% in April.

The chart below is adapted from a research note from Katy Huberty of Morgan Stanley (via Philip Elmer DeWitt). Huberty attributes the netbook collapse to the rise of interest in iPad and future tablets. Morgan Stanley surveyed consumers and found 44% of iPad buyers said they were buying it instead of a netbook or laptop.

