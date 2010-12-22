CHART OF THE DAY: U.S. Population Growth Hits New Post-Depression Low

Want to get the Chart of The Day before everybody else? Get it in an email.



Thanks to a combination of factors including the ageing population and the weak economy discouraging immigration, U.S. population growth over the last 10 years hit its lowest level since the Great Depression.

But this clearly bounces around a lot. We’re not disappearing yet.

