CHART OF THE DAY: It Took U.S. Stocks Way Longer To Respond to Inflation Than Israeli

Gregory White, Kamelia Angelova
button more charts
button chart prev
button chart next

Last week we showed you how Israeli stocks surged as a result of hyperinflation (nominal terms) in the country.

We wondered how U.S. stocks performed during roughly the same time period, a time epitomized by stagflation and rising oil prices in the U.S.

While the S&P 500 rose, it did not have the same sort of tight relationship with the CPI the Israeli All Share did.

In fact, it took the S&P 500 over 20 years to get in line with a rising CPI.

So don’t get too excited about hyperinflation’s nominal impact on U.S. equities just yet, particularly if growth remains stagnant.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts

Site highlights each day to your inbox.

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.