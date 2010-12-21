CHART OF THE DAY: Surprise! The US Economy Is Now Everyone's "Surprise" Pick To Surge In 2011

Want to get the Chart of The Day before everybody else? Get it in an email hours before it’s published. Nomura’s 2011 survey of clients suggests investors are suddenly confident in the outlook for the United States, and see it surprising to the upside next year.



It’s not entirely shocking this would be the result. Recent economic data coming out of the U.S., notably last week’s Philly Fed and Empire State surveys, showed strong growth in the economy. Societe Generale now see Q4 2010 outperforming, and Goldman see 2011 looking a lot rosier.

Still, the fact that everyone has made the same “surprise” pick means it can’t really be a surprise.

Check out more results of the Nomura survey here >

