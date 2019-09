Here it is in all its glory: Tim Geithner’s most-excellent trade.



By dumping its stake in Citigroup, The Treasury is expected to net some $8 billion on behalf of the taxpayer.

(Though, it turns out, Geithner would have made more selling in August)

