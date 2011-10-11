CHART OF THE DAY: There's Only One Industry That's Added Jobs Since The Start Of The Recession

Obama’s jobs council has come out with its report on how to create more jobs in America.



There’s plenty of talk in there about more investment in education and subsidies for alternative energy.

One interesting chart that we’d never seen before: A look at employment creation and destruction by industry since before the recession, in 2007.

EVERY category has lost jobs, including government. Construction has obviously gotten killed.

The one big stand out winner… mining.

We’re surprised too.

