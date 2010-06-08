CHART OF THE DAY: Let's Hope The Current Dollar Move Is Nothing Like Its Last Double-Spike

In his latest note on comparisons between the current state of the economy and the Great Depression, Martin Armstrong provides a nice look at the dollar index between 1900-1950.



Notice something? There were two dollar spikes, one corresponding with each wave of the great depression.

We’ve already had one dollar spike — corresponding with the peak crisis days of 2008-2009 — and now we’re getting another one. Hopefully we’re not experiencing the 30s all over again.

