CHART OF THE DAY: Facebook Just Blew Away The Competition In Display Ads

Nick Saint, Kamelia Angelova
button more charts
button chart prev
button chart next

For the first time, Facebook is now the leading publisher of display ads in the U.S., according to comScore’s data for the first quarter of 2010. At least when measured by the number of ad impressions — not by revenue or profits.

Facebook’s ad impressions increased steadily throughout 2009 while the numbers at other top publishers were flat or declining. This past quarter, Facebook’s impressions took off, thanks to a more ad-friendly redesign and steadily increasing traffic.

In the process, Facebook blew past the long-time leading publisher: Yahoo. (Though Yahoo still generates far more revenue from its ads than Facebook.)

chart of the day, U.S. display ad imoressions, q1 2010

Follow the Chart Of The Day on Twitter: www.twitter.com/chartoftheday

Business Insider Emails & Alerts

Site highlights each day to your inbox.

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.