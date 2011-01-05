CHART OF THE DAY: The History Of The US Debt Ceiling

Want to get the Chart Of The Day a day earlier? Sign up for our Chart of the Day email.



The hottest issue in Washington is the US debt ceiling, and the question of whether the GOP will agree to hike it, and avoid a default.

Why is it such a big issue all of the sudden?

Well, because the debt itself is so huge, relative to GDP. We’re on the verge of that famous 90%-100% debt-to-GDP ratio where many believe a sovereign debt crisis is inevitable.

Thus a vote that used to be perfunctory is now the subject of massive nervousness in DC.

