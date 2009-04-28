CHART OF THE DAY: U.S. Daily Newspaper Circulation Plummets

See that black line? That’s the American newspaper industry falling off a cliff. The LA Times and New York Times seem to be happily following. Meanwhile, the Wall Street Journal, which charges for access to its online content, looks shockingly healthy.
Follow the Chart Of The Day on Twitter: www.twitter.com/chartoftheday
Get This Delivered To Your Inbox
You can get this dropped in your inbox every afternoon as The Chart Of The Day. It’s a simple. It’s convenient. It’s free. All we need is your email address (though we’d love your name and state, too, if you’re willing to share it). Sign up below!
First Name
Last Name
State
Business Insider Emails & Alerts
Site highlights each day to your inbox.
Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.