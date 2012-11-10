CHART OF THE DAY: US Crude Production Is Heading To A 20-Year High

U.S. crude production will reach 6.8 million bbl/d in 2013, the highest level of production since 1993, according to the latest EIA data.



Production in 2012 has hit 6.3 million barrels per day (bbl/d), a figure last seen in 1998.

Here’s their chart showing the surge:

Production has surged in recent years thanks to the explosion of drilling in the country’s shale deposits.

