CHART OF THE DAY: American Banks Would Love To See A Big Bailout Of Europe

Joe Weisenthal
Wondering what’s dragging down US banks?

Well, obviously there are a lot of factors, but there’s no question that Europe is a really big one.

As this chart from Goldman shows, correlations between US banks and their ailing European counterparts have grown DRAMATICALLY lately, as fears of interconnectedness grow.

If any kind of big Euro-TARP happens, expect US banks to respond excitedly.

chart of the day, correxlation between us and euroopean banks, september 2011

