CHART OF THE DAY: The Amazing Cash-For-Clunkers Cliff Dive

This is what an economic strategy of pulling it forward looks like. In August, car buyers were going nuts with a $4,500 incentive to trade clunkers in for brand new cars. Many warned, of course, that these sales would simply end up decreasing future sales, getting us nowhere. Well, September’s here, and… yeah. A monthly sales rate of over 14 million units annualized quickly fell to just above 9 million.



