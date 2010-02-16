CHART OF THE DAY: Get Ready For $3/Gallon Gasoline This Summer

Here it comes.



After plunging during the deflationary crisis of 2008-2009 average US gas prices have been steadily inching up, and are now in spitting distance of the $3/gallon level.

In fact, in the EIA’s own Short-Term Energy Outlook, the government agency predicted that gasoline would hit $3/gallon at some point at various points in the spring and summer.

For the full year, prices are expected to average $2.84 in 2010, and then $2.97 in 2011.

